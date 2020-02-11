Marks & Spencer appoints CFO

Marks & Spencer has appointed Eoin Tonge, chief financial officer of Irish convenience food company Greencore Group, to the same role.

Tonge will join the retailer in June, replacing interim CFO David Surdeau, who will remain at M&S during the transition period. Surdeau took up the position after Humphrey Singer stepped down from his role as group CFO on 31 December.

Tonge has been CFO of Greencore since 2016, where he has overseen key strategic changes including the divestment of Greencore’s US operations, and refocusing the business on its UK operations.

Before that, he was managing director of its grocery business for two years, and was previously chief strategy officer from 2009 to 2014.

From 1994 to 2006 he worked at Goldman Sachs in a variety of roles across finance, treasury and capital markets in London, Hong Kong and New York.

M&S chief executive Steve Rowe said: “Eoin’s appointment concludes a rigorous search for a world-class finance director. He brings in-depth knowledge of food, as well as strategy and operations, and is another addition to the very strong management team we are building to transform M&S.”

Tonge will receive an annual salary of £600,000.