Marks & Spencer earmarks Dorchester store for closure

Marks & Spencer has announced that it will close its South Street branch in Dorset, as part of its plans to shut more than 100 stores by 2022.

The clothing, homeware and food retailer said 53 staff would be affected by its latest plan and they will now be involved in a consultation process.

Aaron Spicer, M&S head of region for Wessex, said: “Shopping habits are changing so we’re transforming our store estate to meet the needs of today’s customers. Proposing to close our Dorchester store is a difficult but necessary part of reshaping our estate to have fewer, but more inspirational stores. Over the coming weeks our priority will be supporting our great team of colleagues at Dorchester as we discuss what’s best for them.

“We remain committed to local customers and, if the proposal goes ahead, we will continue to serve them from our website and other stores in the area, including M&S Weymouth and our Foodhall in Blandford Forum, where customers can also pick up Clothing & Home products in store via Click & Collect.”

M&S announced in November 2016 that it expects to shut 100 stores by 2022. Since then it has closed 47 stores.

Drapers revealed in May that M&S will cut at least 47 roles as it simplifies its clothing and home division.

In its latest results for the year to 30 March, UK clothing and home revenues fell by 3.6% overall, and by 1.6% on a like-for-like basis.