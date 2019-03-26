Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Exclusive: Marks & Spencer's Bonham Carter to join White Stuff

26 March 2019By

Full screenwhite stuff

Marks & Spencer’s head of buying for womenswear, Paula Bonham Carter, is joining White Stuff as buying and design director, Drapers understands.

As exclusively revealed by Drapers, Bonham Carter is leaving M&S in April.

She joined M&S in 2014 from Next, where she was knitwear buyer for three years and head of buying for eight.

At White Stuff, Bonham Carter will report into CEO Jo Jenkins. Jenkins joined White Stuff last spring from M&S, where she was director of clothing and beauty.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.