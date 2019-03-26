Marks & Spencer’s head of buying for womenswear, Paula Bonham Carter, is joining White Stuff as buying and design director, Drapers understands.

As exclusively revealed by Drapers, Bonham Carter is leaving M&S in April.

She joined M&S in 2014 from Next, where she was knitwear buyer for three years and head of buying for eight.

At White Stuff, Bonham Carter will report into CEO Jo Jenkins. Jenkins joined White Stuff last spring from M&S, where she was director of clothing and beauty.