Mass resignations from Superdry board

Superdry’s chairman Peter Bamford, chief executive Euan Sutherland, chief financial officer Ed Barker, and chairman of the remuneration committee Penny Hughes have all exited the business with immediate effect, following co-founder Julian Dunkerton’s reinstatement to the board earlier today.

Dunkerton has been appointed interim chief executive and Peter Williams has been appointed as chairman.

Dennis Millard, Minnow Powell, Sarah Wood and John Smith have given three months’ notice under their contracts and will stand down as directors with effect from 1 July.

UBS and Investec have also resigned from their positions as brokers to Superdry.

Dunkerton won his battle to be reinstated by a slim margin, following an acrimonious public battle with the existing board. A total of 51.15% of shareholders voted in favour of his return, and 48.85% against.

A majority of shareholders (51.15%) were also in favour of the appointment of Williams, former Boohoo Group chairman and former Selfridges chief executive, as a non-executive director of Superdry.

Williams and Dunkerton said: “We are very pleased to be joining the board of this great British company. We look forward to rebuilding the Superdry brand and the business.”