Master Debonair reopens London store

Founder Simon Whitaker (pictured) decided to close the Shoreditch store, which was on a short-term sublease, last September.

At the time, Whitaker said: “The London store is too small to provide the real Master Debonair experience … We have decided not to take over the lease of the London store and plan to expand to several different locations from 2020 onwards.”

However, Whitaker has since decided to move back into the London store. He said he was “delighted” he was given a chance to “reverse” his decision.

The menswear store comprises a tailoring collection, shoes, boots, shirts and accessories, alongside a selection of jeans and chinos.

Whitaker now plans to open five more flagship stores, each around 3,000 sq ft, and a further 20 smaller stores at around 1,000 sq ft.

Master Debonair opened a 1,000 sq ft store in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, in October. It also operates a store in East Boldon, north-east England.