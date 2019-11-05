Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Master Debonair to open in Chesterfield

5 November 2019By

Full screenSimon whitaker master debonair

Menswear independent Master Debonair is opening a 1,000 sq ft store in Chesterfield, Derbyshire next week. 

The store at 29 West Bars, Chesterfield, is on a two-year lease, which founder and owner, Simon Whitaker, hopes to extend. 

He said the business, which has its flagship in East Boldon, Tyne and Wear, is looking at opening two or three more stores in various locations in the next six months. 

Master Debonair closed its London store in September. 

The north-east England-based independent was named best new business in the Drapers Independent Awards in 2017.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.