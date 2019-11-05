Master Debonair to open in Chesterfield

Menswear independent Master Debonair is opening a 1,000 sq ft store in Chesterfield, Derbyshire next week.
The store at 29 West Bars, Chesterfield, is on a two-year lease, which founder and owner, Simon Whitaker, hopes to extend.
He said the business, which has its flagship in East Boldon, Tyne and Wear, is looking at opening two or three more stores in various locations in the next six months.
Master Debonair closed its London store in September.
The north-east England-based independent was named best new business in the Drapers Independent Awards in 2017.
