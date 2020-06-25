Matalan appoints new chairman

Matalan has appointed former Dreams chairman Steve Johnson as its new chairman.

Johnson is to replace John Mills, who announced last month that he would be stepping down from the board.



Johnson is currently non-executive director at DFS and Russian retail giant Lenta. He was chairman at furniture retailer Dreams until 2012 and will join Matalan on 1 July.

Meanwhile, James Brown will be stepping into the brand new role of chief commercial officer. He will join Matalan on 18 August from Sainsbury’s, where he has been commercial director of general merchandising and clothing since 2011.

Matalan chief executive Jason Hargreaves said: “John [Mills] has successfully led the board through the Covid-19 crisis, navigating multiple and unprecedented challenges whilst the company has continued to trade and adapt to new ways of working.

“I would like to personally thank John for all his support. Over the last 14 years with Matalan his commitment and loyalty has been outstanding along with his advice on many levels. Steve [Johnson] brings strong leadership and a relevant skill-set from his experiences of executive and non-executive positions.

“This includes strategy, transformation and the subsequent growth of several UK and international retailers such as Dreams, Focus DIY, currently non exec director of DFS and Lenta, one of Russia’s largest retail chains.”