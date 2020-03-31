Matalan offers warehouse workers furlough option

Matalan has offered all warehouse workers the option to be placed on furlough, after coming under fire for its health and safety conditions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From 30 March, all workers at Matalan’s distribution centres in Knowsley and Corby have been offered the option to be placed on furlough and have access to government support packages where available.

As part of its coronavirus economic support package, the government has said it will cover 80% of salaries for workers for up to £2,500 a month. The grant is available to all UK businesses.

Workers’ union GMB had reported that Matalan warehouse employees in Knowsley said they were “being forced to continue to work in cramped, overcrowded conditions”.

A Matalan spokeswoman said: ”We are taking our responsibility as a large North West employer to look after our staff extremely seriously.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19 we have closely followed the government guidance and WHO and have operated our warehouses with a number of precautions in place to enhance everyone’s ability to operate safely. We have continuously increased these measures further as official advice has developed and will continue to do so.

”Over the past few days, we are pleased to have received approval from both the Environmental Health Officer (the EHO) and a representative of the GMB, who have both visited our Knowsley DC and have both deemed the site safe to work. Furthermore, since these visits we shut down our warehouse for 3 days to undertake a deeper clean of the site.”

Matalan will continue to operate online “with continued strict health and safety regimes in place”.

