Matalan's £50m Covid-19 credit line

Matalan has said it expects to obtain £50m in additional funding from its existing stakeholders to enable the retailer to manage the effects of Covid-19 on the business.

The funding comprises a £25m revolving credit facility from the coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) from two of its banks, and £25m from existing bondholders via a newly issued note. The amount borrowed through the CLBILS will be due to be repaid by 31 December 2020.

The funding arrangement requires majority consent of bondholders by 5pm on 3 June.

A spokeswoman said: “On 27 April 2020, Matalan announced that it was assessing a number of alternative options to raise additional funding. This funding is required to enable Matalan to manage the short-to-medium-term cashflow impacts following the temporary loss of store revenue arising solely from the direct impacts of Covid-19.

“Matalan believes the terms of the additional funding are, in combination, the most attractive sources of additional liquidity available at this time. Should the consent solicitation fail, the deliverable financing alternatives are likely to be significantly less attractive to holders of the Notes.

“Matalan believes 33% of holders of the Notes have already indicated that they intend to deliver their consents.”