Matchesfashion appoints new CEO

Matchesfashion has appointed former Amazon vice-president Ajay Kavan as its new chief executive, effective 19 March 2020.

Kavan joins Matchesfashion from Amazon, where he was a vice-president for nine years and is currently vice-president, international special projects.

Prior to this, he held several director-level roles at Homebase, B&Q and Littlewoods Home Shopping Group.

It comes after former Matchesfashion CEO Ulric Jerome left the business in August 2019. Chief financial officer Fiona Greiner and chief operating officer Tom Athron carried out Jerome’s duties for the interim.

Kavan commented: “I am thrilled to be joining this very exciting and digitally innovative luxury lifestyle brand. I am looking forward to working with the talented team at Matchesfashion to continue to improve the business for our global customers, to help scale the business and make Matchesfashion a place in which we all feel proud to work.”

Gabriele Cipparrone, partner at Apax Partners and member of the board of directors at Matchesfashion, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ajay to Matchesfashion as the new CEO. Ajay’s extensive experience in ecommerce will be of great benefit to the business as it continues to innovate and expand in the luxury ecommerce space.

”Apax and the Matchesfashion team are looking forward to working with Ajay over the coming years and benefiting from his strategic insights and considerable experience.”