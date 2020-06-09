Matchesfashion launches black employees forum

Luxury retailer Matches Fashion has announced that it will launch a black employees forum in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and the subsequent global Black Lives Matter protests.
The forum is aimed at bolstering the diversity of designers that the business sells and will look at how it can encourage more black people to join the company.
Chief executive Ajay Kavan said: “I have started to consult with a number of our black colleagues, and I was distressed to hear them share some of their experiences. At the suggestion of one of our colleagues, a black employees forum is being established.
“The forum will enable us to continue to consult with our communities and work with them to put into action a racial equality learning programme across the business over the next few weeks.”
German etailer Mytheresa has outlined new initiatives striving for increased diversity in response to protests sweeping the world.
The business will establish a diversity and inclusion committee to foster diversity and inclusion within the company. It will also donate €25,000 (£22,000) to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), and the same amount to Campaign Zero, which aims to reduce police violence.
