McArthurGlen appoints chief information officer

There is never a dull moment in the world of retail, and this week was no exception, as Sainsbury’s made the surprise announcement of its intention to buy a majority stake in supermarket ...
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
A combination of trend-led product and a personal connection with customers has propelled fitness apparel brand Gymshark into triple-digit growth. Drapers meets founder and chief brand officer Ben Francis and chief executive Steve Hewitt.
With just over two weeks to go until the new data protection laws come into effect, Drapers asks legal experts for their advice on what retailers can do to ensure compliance – and avoid penalties – at this stage.
A combination of trend-led product and a personal connection with customers has propelled fitness apparel brand Gymshark into triple-digit growth. Drapers meets founder and chief brand officer Ben Francis and chief executive Steve Hewitt.