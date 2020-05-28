McArthurGlen to give rent relief

Designer outlet group McArthurGlen has launched a rent relief package to support its brand partners until the end of the year, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The group is waiving all minimum base rent, turnover-based rent and marketing charges for tenants in all of its centres closed from 1 April to 30 June.

After a centre re-opens the group will waive all minimum base rent.

From 1 July to 31 December the group will then either charge turnover rent or a “much-reduced” minimum base rent.

A total of 18 of McArthurGlen’s 25 centres have now been allowed to reopen in eight countries including Austria, France, Belgium and Vancouver in Canada. Across these reopenings over 90% of tenants are now trading again.

Chairman J.W. Kaempfer Jr said: ”Society at large and our industry have faced unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our long-term partnerships with our brands lie at the heart of McArthurGlen’s business so we knew we needed to do something to help them through this crisis.

”This has always been a partnership. We, together with our investor partners, hope that by providing this significant economic support to our brands, we can contribute to a faster recovery of our mutual business.”

McArthurGlen’s expansion programme will contine with two new developments currently under construction: Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet and West Midlands Designer Outlet which will be 35 minutes north of Birmingham.