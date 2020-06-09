McElhinneys reopens after lockdown

Independent department store McElhinneys has reopened in Ballybofey, County Donegal as the Republic of Ireland eases lockdown restrictions.

As of yesterday, all high street stores are able to reopen in the Republic of Ireland with the necessary safety precautions in place.

McElhinney’s has introduced measures including sanitation stations at the front door, social distancing signage, and a designated shopping hour for elderly, vulnerable and at-risk customers.

Fitting rooms will be closed in the children’s department and run at a limited capacity in other departments. Any items that are tried on will be quarantined for 72 hours and steamed at 130 degrees.

Mother of the bride and occasionwear collections will be available by appointment only. Lingerie fittings will still be available and staff will be equipped with additional PPE.

The independent has established a team of Covid-19 Lead Workers who have undertaken further training and will carry out regular store inspections and risk assessments.

The store has been deep cleaned and will be regularly cleaned to match new safety guidelines now it has reopened. To maximize social distancing, groups of two or more will not be permitted instore, and families are asked to not attend together.

Customers will continue to be able to order online and can now use the store’s temporary Drive Through Click & Collect service available on weekday afternoons.