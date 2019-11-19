McElhinneys unveils environmental Christmas campaign

Independent department store McElhinneys has kicked off the festive season in Ballybofey, County Donegal, with the unveiling of its Christmas windows.

This year’s theme – Jingle Jungle – champions the importance of preserving the natural habitats of animals around the world.

The window display brings a Christmas twist to tropical wildlife with over 10,000 lights and 80 garlands. Customers can spot monkeys, gorillas and orangutans among the animals celebrating Christmas surrounded by a grand waterfall as rainforest sounds fill the street.

It follows the launch of McElhinneys’ sustainability campaign at the beginning of 2019, in which the department store committed to making meaningful changes in order to be more eco-friendly and highlight brands introducing sustainability into their supply chains.

Founded in 1971, McElhinneys’ is a family-run department store with more than 200 staff. The 100,000 sq ft store houses 13 departments including clothing, jewellery and homeware.