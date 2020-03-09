Oasis and Warehouse Group has promoted Warehouse managing director Paula Stewart to the newly created role of chief product officer of both brands.

Stewart will oversee the buying, merchandising, design and brand marketing functions for both Oasis and Warehouse.

In January Oasis announced that managing director Sarah Welsh is leaving to join N Brown Group on 30 March as retail CEO.

Neither of Oasis and Warehouse Group MD roles will be replaced.

In addition, group finance director Matt Robinson has been promoted to chief financial officer for the group. Both promotions come into effect immediately. Stewart and Robinson report to group chief executive Hash Ladha.

Stewart joined the Warehouse buying team in 1994 and was promoted to brand director in 2012, before becoming managing director in 2019. The company said she has “led the recovery in Warehouse over the last two years to a position of sustained growth in profitability”.

Robinson joined the group in 2007 before becoming head of finance for Oasis and Warehouse in 2013, and finance director in 2014. Property, IT and distribution teams will now also report to Robinson, in addition to the finance teams.

“Both Paula and Matt have proved themselves over many years as dedicated Oasis and Warehouse team members who have excelled in their respective roles,” said Ladha.

“Their promotion plays to the strengths of the talent across the group. I am delighted that we have been able to leverage our talent and make these two key appointments by promoting internally.”