Meet Edgar the Dragon, star of the John Lewis Christmas ad

In the first-ever joint Christmas ad campaign between John Lewis & Partners and sister supermarket Waitrose & Partners, the retailer sprinkles a heavy dose of festive magic with the help of an excitable dragon.

The ad follows the story of Ava and her friend Edgar – who just happens to be a dragon – as their village prepares for the Christmas season. Set in a frozen, fairytale-style medieval village, the ad follows Edgar’s mishaps as he accidentally melts a snowman and an ice rink, before reducing the town Christmas tree to ashes.

Like all good Christmas ads, there is a happy ending to be had when Ava conjures up a unique way to ensure Edgar is part of the festivities by giving him a special role in the village feast.

As is tradition for the John Lewis Christmas ads, partners were sent the ad first at 6am, ahead of a 7am launch online. The ad will make its TV debut on Saturday night during ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity.

The ad features a reworking of the song Can’t Fight This Feeling by US rock band REO Speedwagon, recorded by Dan Smith from the band Bastille. Once again, the ad has been produced by the agency Adam & Eve DDB.

The combined Waitrose and John Lewis ad comes after the retailers announced in October that they will operate as a single business, a decision that will result in one-third of senior management head office roles being axed.