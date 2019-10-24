Meet Farfetch's next generation of start-ups

Through its third Dream Assembly programme, fashion platform Farfetch is seeking to foster start-ups that are focused on shaping the future of fashion and retail.

The new cohort of seven businesses will now embark on a seven-week programme based in Lisbon, including a series of workshops and one-to-one sessions with senior leaders from Farfetch and partners. They will also benefit from mentoring meetings on ecommerce, marketing, technology, fashion, logistics and operations.

At the end of the seven weeks, the businesses will get the opportunity to pitch their projects to a selected pool of investors for follow-on funding.

Burberry, which has partnered with Farfetch on the programme since its launch in April 2018, has returned for the third time. Last year, the Dream Assembly programme focused on sustainability-focused companies.

Stephanie Phair, chief customer officer of Farfetch, said: “The mentorship and insight they have given each of our cohorts has been invaluable, and we are looking forward to this next batch of companies. We have seen outstanding start-ups coming through the program, and it has been fantastic to be able to support the next generation of technology companies dedicated to shaping the future of ecommerce.”

Drapers meets the seven innovative start-ups looking to shake up the sector.

Becoco This artifical intellignence-driven platform promises to enable retailers to scale personal styling. Its approach combines expertise in machine learning, fashion styling and consumer behaviour to offer an innovative way to predict what consumers like and won’t return. Becoco’s technology can be made available directly to consumers and stylists both online and in store to drive omnichannel engagement.

Brandpoint Analytics Brandpoint offers a smart solution to discounting. Through blockchain and AI, it helps retailers to recoup some of the $4bn (£3.1bn) lost annually to Sales. Its solutions enable consumers to exchange their data for micro price adjustments in order to eliminate discounting, increase sales and achieve greater supply chain transparency.

Change of Paradigm This French company aims to enable fashion brands and retailers to engage millenial and Generation Z customers with content in line with their interests to increase ROI. They achieve this by creating 3D CGI simulation and content production, and digital commerce and event-based augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality app development for fashion.

Inline Digital Through its cloud-based wholesale ecosystem, Inline enables businesses to simplify and centralise their wholesale operations by digitising product offerings, organising clientèle, and automating previously manual and error-prone tasks.

Mirrow Mirrow’s smart mirrors promise to improve quality of service, drive additional sales and collect unique customer data.

Personify XP This UK-based company is exploring how to convert anonymous shoppers using machine learning and AI. Using unstructured visitor data it can automate more than 40 customer experiences in real-time. Personify XP already works with retailers including Pentland Brands, Lovehoney, Hawes & Curtis and Figleaves delivering up to a 30% increase in revenue.