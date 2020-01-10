Menswear and vegan food drive festive sales boost at Selfridges

A strong performance across men’s clothing, beauty, vegan foods and toys helped to drive a 5% sales lift at Selfridges in the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Menswear sales were up by 11% on last year, beauty by 10% and vegan food sales by an impressive 96%, including vegan confectionery and a newly launched vegan hamper. Toy sales were up by 31% over the period.

Managing director Simon Forster said: “We are pleased to have delivered another strong performance over the Christmas period. We always aim to offer a great selection of exclusive products and extraordinary customer experiences, and this year has been no exception. 2020 marks the start of a vital new decade in the race to secure a sustainable future.

“As a business with sustainability at its heart, Selfridges will be gearing up towards a major new campaign that will set the direction for the next 10 years of our journey.”