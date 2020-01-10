Menswear and vegan food drive festive sales boost at Selfridges

A strong performance across men’s clothing, beauty, vegan foods and toys helped to drive a 5% sales lift at Selfridges in the 24 days leading up to Christmas.
Menswear sales were up by 11% on last year, beauty by 10% and vegan food sales by an impressive 96%, including vegan confectionery and a newly launched vegan hamper. Toy sales were up by 31% over the period.
Managing director Simon Forster said: “We are pleased to have delivered another strong performance over the Christmas period. We always aim to offer a great selection of exclusive products and extraordinary customer experiences, and this year has been no exception. 2020 marks the start of a vital new decade in the race to secure a sustainable future.
“As a business with sustainability at its heart, Selfridges will be gearing up towards a major new campaign that will set the direction for the next 10 years of our journey.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.