Menswear brand Nicomede relaunches for spring 20

London designer Nicomede Talavera is set to relaunch his menswear brand for spring 20, following a two year break.

The brand will create two capsule collections per year. Each capsule aims to “reimagine” classic menswear items for a modern audience.

The first capsule collection – entitled “Brotherhood” – is set to launch into stores in October and features items including duffle coats and puffer jackets. Gingham and moire [a woven silk fabric] are the brand’s signatures, and appear throughout.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Talavera initially launched his brand in 2013, showing at London Fashion Week Men’s as part of the Fashion East programme, a scheme which supports young designers. In 2015 Talavera paused working on the collection to take a sabbatical.

Selfridges, Holt Renfrew, H Lorenzo and London independent store Machine A are already confirmed as stockists for the first collection.

Prices range from £85 for a cotton T-shirt to £643 for a moire overcoat; concept@d-ark.co.uk; d-ark.co.uk