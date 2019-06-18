Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Menswear brand Nicomede relaunches for spring 20

18 June 2019 By

London designer Nicomede Talavera is set to relaunch his menswear brand for spring 20, following a two year break.

The brand will create two capsule collections per year. Each capsule aims to “reimagine” classic menswear items for a modern audience.

The first capsule collection – entitled “Brotherhood” – is set to launch into stores in October and features items including duffle coats and puffer jackets. Gingham and moire [a woven silk fabric] are the brand’s signatures, and appear throughout.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Talavera initially launched his brand in 2013, showing at London Fashion Week Men’s as part of the Fashion East programme, a scheme which supports young designers. In 2015 Talavera paused working on the collection to take a sabbatical.

Selfridges, Holt Renfrew, H Lorenzo and London independent store Machine A are already confirmed as stockists for the first collection.

Prices range from £85 for a cotton T-shirt to £643 for a moire overcoat; concept@d-ark.co.uk; d-ark.co.uk

You might also like...

