Menswear grows £500m in one year

The UK menswear market grew 3.5% – £500m – year on year in 2018 to £15.5bn, market research agency Mintel has revealed.

It is predicted that sales will grow a further 15.4% in the next five years, bringing the sector’s total value to £17.9bn by 2023.

The news comes ahead of the 14th annual London Fashion Week Men’s (LFWM), which kicks off this Saturday.

Running 8-10 June at the Truman Brewery (London), the event will showcase more than 40 menswear designers this year through an array of fashion shows, presentations, performances and events.

These include Craig Green, three-time British Designer of the Year Menswear winner; luxury brand Alexander McQueen; and Kiko Kostadinov, graduate of the British Fashion Council’s Newgen initiative.