Menswear retailer Greenwoods goes into liquidation

2 January 2019 By

Yorkshire-based menswear retailer Greenwoods has gone into liquidation less than eighteen months after being rescued from administration.

The chain has ceased trading and closed its stores in the north of EnglandIts website displays a message saying “Sorry, this store is currently unavailable.”

Greenwoods, which is headquartered in Bradford, entered administration in September 2017.

At the time, it operated 63 stores and two concessions in the UK and had an annual turnover of £20m.

