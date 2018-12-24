Merry Christmas from Drapers!

Keep in touch, as we have plenty going on online over the festive season.
We hope you have a happy and relaxing break, and an excellent new year.
Our first print issue of the new year will be with you on 11 January.
We’ll be keeping up with the news flow and trading updates over the Christmas and new year period, so sign up for our newsletters, if you haven’t already, to ensure you don’t miss out.
And there is plenty of exclusive content at drapersonline.com this week and throughout the holiday season, including:
- Comment: Will the year of the CVA be followed by the year of the administration?
- Christmas 2018’s best-dressed windows
- Christmas 2018 ad campaigns: the Drapers verdict
- 2018’s fashion retail winners and losers
- The top catwalk trends of 2018
- The most significant fashion people moves of 2018
- The Drapers Christmas Quiz
- The fashion businesses that changed hands in 2018
- Top tech innovations of 2018
- Best new shop openings of 2018
- Review of the year 2018: Drapers’ most-read stories
- What fashion’s #MeToo moment means for the industry
- Biggest challenges retailers will face in 2019
- Best new brands and retailers to watch in 2019
Thank you for your support this year, and we look forward to continuing to work with you, and bring you all the latest fashion industry news and analysis throughout 2019.
