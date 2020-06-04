Mike Ashley ups stake in Four Marketing

Frasers Group chief executive Mike Ashley has increased his shareholding in brand agency Four Marketing to 49% – up from 32.5% in May 2019.
Four Marketing was founded by Dominique Signoret, Gino Da’Prato, Ben Banks and Charles Perez in 1997. It represents and distributes brands including Stone Island, Paul & Shark, CP Company and Jack Wills.
Da’Prato, Banks and Perez each hold a stake of 16.9% in the business, with a combined majority of 50.7%. The trio remain directors of the business.
Ashley bought an initial 25% share in the agency in September 2015.
His luxury department store chain Flannels stocks many Four Marketing brands, including CP Company and Paul & Shark.
Frasers Group and Four Marketing have been contacted for comment.
