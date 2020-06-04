Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mike Ashley ups stake in Four Marketing

4 June 2020By

Full screenMike ashley

Frasers Group chief executive Mike Ashley has increased his shareholding in brand agency Four Marketing to 49% – up from 32.5% in May 2019. 

Four Marketing was founded by Dominique Signoret, Gino Da’Prato, Ben Banks and Charles Perez in 1997. It represents and distributes brands including Stone Island, Paul & Shark, CP Company and Jack Wills. 

Da’Prato, Banks and Perez each hold a stake of 16.9% in the business, with a combined majority of 50.7%. The trio remain directors of the business. 

Ashley bought an initial 25% share in the agency in September 2015

His luxury department store chain Flannels stocks many Four Marketing brands, including CP Company and Paul & Shark. 

Frasers Group and Four Marketing have been contacted for comment. 

 

