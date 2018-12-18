Millions to hit the high street on 'Super Saturday'

Shoppers are expected to spend £1.65bn this Saturday (22 December), the last before Christmas Day.
More than 10 million people will hit the high streets to buy last minute Christmas presents on what has been dubbed ”Super Saturday”, the Centre for Retail Research predicts.
Almost 5 million people will spend £286m million online, according to the research.
December got off to a slower start as footfall dipped 0.1% compared with the same period in 2017, according to research firm Springboard, which it blamed on heavy rain.
A separate VoucherCodes.co.uk study forecasts that clothing, footwear and accessories will slip behind food to second place in the ranking of predicted purchases on Super Saturday, set to make up 17% of total sales.
Last year, although clothing, footwear and accessories ranked first, it only made up 13% of sales.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous18 December 2018 11:29 am
Not so sure. Brands and Retailers have given away margin in November by their own stupidity and there is now not the weight of shoppers to get them out of jail.
Obviously it will too late for consumers to shop online on Saturday for Xmas delivery, which is their only saving grace. Retail lacks class and fundamental sensibilities. That must change for next year.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment