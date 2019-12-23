Millions to 'panic' spend on Monday before Christmas

Millions of shoppers are expected to descend on stores across the UK today to complete their Christmas shopping, new research has found.

A report from VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) has predicted that 10.3 million shoppers will brave the cold and the crowds today to put the last touches to Christmas festivities. This beats shopper numbers across both “Super Saturday” (10.1 million), and “Stampede Sunday” (9.2 million).

Stores are expected to benefit from a £1.29bn cash injection as consumers opt to head in store, rather than online, to ensure they have purchases by 25 December.

“With Christmas Eve falling on a Tuesday this year, it’s no surprise that many of us are making use of today to put the finishing touches to our Christmas shopping, allowing us to take a well-deserved break around Christmas”, Jimmy New, director of marketing at VoucherCodes.co.uk said. “As it’s likely to be particularly busy in stores today, it’s worth avoiding the peak trading hours if possible – particularly if you only have a few small things left to grab.”