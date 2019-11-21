Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

‘Mindful’ spending on the rise as Black Friday looms

21 November 2019 By

British shoppers intend to ignore Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounting this year – potentially reducing overall spend by more than £800m.

A survey of more than 2,000 shoppers commissioned by peer-to-peer selling platform Gumtree found that 58% of people will ignore the discounting days, with the most common reasons cited as wanting to avoid unnecessary purchases (48%) and wanting to avoid being “pressured” into buying (31%).

Avoiding “mindless consumerism” was cited by 26% as a reason to shun Black Friday, and 9% said they were attempting to be more sustainable.

Commenting on the findings, Fergus Campbell, head of communications at Gumtree, said: “The research revealed that thinking sustainably is an equal motivator as saving money during these peak sales periods – suggesting more Britons are looking at ways to reduce their impact on the planet.”

