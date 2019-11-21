‘Mindful’ spending on the rise as Black Friday looms

British shoppers intend to ignore Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounting this year – potentially reducing overall spend by more than £800m.

A survey of more than 2,000 shoppers commissioned by peer-to-peer selling platform Gumtree found that 58% of people will ignore the discounting days, with the most common reasons cited as wanting to avoid unnecessary purchases (48%) and wanting to avoid being “pressured” into buying (31%).

Avoiding “mindless consumerism” was cited by 26% as a reason to shun Black Friday, and 9% said they were attempting to be more sustainable.

Commenting on the findings, Fergus Campbell, head of communications at Gumtree, said: “The research revealed that thinking sustainably is an equal motivator as saving money during these peak sales periods – suggesting more Britons are looking at ways to reduce their impact on the planet.”