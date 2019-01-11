Mini Rodini to open first UK store

Scandinavian kidswear brand Mini Rodini is to open its first UK store in Notting Hill this spring.

The brand will open 625 sq ft store at 237 Westbourne Grove in March.

The store will feature a basement showroom as well as a 570 sq ft back office. The shop will stock the full Mini Rodini collection starting with the spring 19 collection.

Cassandra Rhodin, founder and creative director of Mini Rodini said: “We at Mini Rodini are true anglophiles, and I have been looking for a store here for a long time after ongoing requests from our clients here.

“London is the best location for an international brand and it’s a natural step to give our clients here the chance to get the full brand experience in our own unique environment. So, when the perfect location was available, we immediately sealed the deal.”