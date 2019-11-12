Mint Velvet has announced that it will be opening a new 1,700 sq ft store in the Liverpool One shopping centre in December.

The store will be situated in the Peter’s Lane Arcade, alongside other retailer neighbours including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker and Armani Exchange. It will be designed by an in-house team to house the brands’ seasonal womenswear apparel, footwear and accessory collections.

Womenswear brand Mint Velvet was founded in 2009. It opened seven standalone stores during 2018/19, and now has 47 UK own stores and 15 globally. It has 86 concessions worldwide, including those in House of Fraser, Fenwick, independent department stores and John Lewis in the UK. Including outlets, it has 136 locations globally.

Mint Velvet is set to open another two stores in yet-to-be-disclosed UK locations in the next six months.

A Mint Velvet spokeswoman said: “We have recently celebrated our 10th birthday and are excited to announce the opening of this new store in Liverpool One. It marks the continued success of Mint Velvet and we’re delighted to be positioned with other premium brands in the city-centre location. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new Liverpool customer into the store.”

Liverpool One is managed by real estate company Grosvenor Europe.