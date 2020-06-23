Missguided delays US office opening

Fast fashion etailer Missguided has delayed the opening of its first US head office and showroom in Los Angeles, Drapers can reveal.

Missguided’s first-ever permanent US office and showroom were supposed to open in the city in January this year.

However, the company had not moved into the office before Covid-19 and hasn’t been able to get access since lockdown, so has cancelled the lease.

Missguided said that once things open up again in California, the team will look for the right alternative location. The team is still currently in LA working from a temporary location.

Meanwhile, rival PrettyLittleThing, owned by Boohoo Group, is still waiting to reopen its Miami and Los Angeles “boutiques” (office, showroom and studio spaces) as they are still closed under government guidelines. It still plans to open a store in New York by the end of 2020.