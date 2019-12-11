Missguided turnaround begins to bear fruit

Missguided returned to EBITDA growth in the year to 31 March 2019, after it reshaped its board and supply base, cut back on marketing and closed its store in Westfield Stratford City.
EBITDA for the period was £3.5m, up from an EBITDA loss of £26.5m in the 53 weeks to 1 April 2018.
It also dramatically reduced its loss after tax to £4m in the year to March, from a £46.7m loss the year before.
