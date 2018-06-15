Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Missoni

Missoni sells stake to private equity fund

15 June 2018 By Tim Clark

Private equity fund FSI has reached agreement with the Missoni family to acquire a minority stake in the Italian brand for an undisclosed amount. 

