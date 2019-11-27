Moda announces dedicated kids' space

UK footwear trade show Moda is expanding its kids’ offering for the spring 20 edition, taking place at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) 23-25 February.

This will see organisers launch Little Soles – a brand new area dedicated to children’s footwear brands. Confirmed exhibitors thus far include Froddo, Old Soles, Superfit and Salamader.

They will sit alongside brands and distributers in the main hall, who offer children’s shoe as part of their full offering, such as Skechers, Crocs and Ipanema.

The space will also feature its own café and play area, in attempt to create a “fun and experiential” atmosphere.

Moda footwear director Lisa Govier said: “With 26 kid’s footwear brands already showcasing, and more than 130 footwear brands in total, [Little Soles[ is an area of real focus for us.”