Moda pushes back spring show dates

UK footwear trade show Moda has pushed back the date for the spring season show to September, in response to the rapid spread of Covid-19.
The spring 21 edition for the show, which was originally planned for August, will now take place on 6-8 September at the NEC Birmingham.
Moda will now take place alongside retail trade show Autumn Fair.
Moda event director Adam Gough said: “After carefully monitoring the [coronavirus] situation, and listening to our customers, we have decided to move the spring 21 edition of Moda back to September. This decision reflects our commitment to continuing the growth of one of the UK’s longest-standing and best-loved fashion trade shows and it is our hope that both exhibitors and visitors will support this decision.
“Like many of you, the Moda team are working from spaces that look a little different – from home offices to shared dining tables. However, we want you to know that our inboxes remain open, and our phones are switched on as we continue to work remotely.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous31 March 2020 6:24 pm
SS21 could be a faux season. If lockdown lasts most of the summer, who will want to book anything down? The retailers that remain will be struggling financially and will be playing things very much 'by ear', so the collections that do appear will have to be a very concise effort.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment