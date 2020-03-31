Moda pushes back spring show dates

UK footwear trade show Moda has pushed back the date for the spring season show to September, in response to the rapid spread of Covid-19.

The spring 21 edition for the show, which was originally planned for August, will now take place on 6-8 September at the NEC Birmingham.

Moda will now take place alongside retail trade show Autumn Fair.

Moda event director Adam Gough said: “After carefully monitoring the [coronavirus] situation, and listening to our customers, we have decided to move the spring 21 edition of Moda back to September. This decision reflects our commitment to continuing the growth of one of the UK’s longest-standing and best-loved fashion trade shows and it is our hope that both exhibitors and visitors will support this decision.

“Like many of you, the Moda team are working from spaces that look a little different – from home offices to shared dining tables. However, we want you to know that our inboxes remain open, and our phones are switched on as we continue to work remotely.”