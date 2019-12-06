Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Moncler plays down Kering takeover rumours

6 December 2019By

The chief executive of Italian luxury brand Moncler, Remo Ruffini, has dampened speculation around a takeover by Kering. 

It was reported yesterday by Bloomberg that luxury group Kering has held exploratory talks with Moncler about a potential takeover bid. 

However, Ruffini, who bought Moncler in 2003, has since said in a statement that although he “maintains contacts and interacts with investors and other sector participants, including the Kering group, in order to explore strategic potential opportunities to further promote the successful development of Moncler … at the moment, there is not any concrete hypothesis under consideration.”

Moncler’s shares surged as much as 12% following the Bloomberg report, the biggest gain since the shares began trading about six years ago. 

You might also like...

