Monki trials social shopping

Young fashion retailer Monki has launched two new social shopping initiatives.
The Scandinavian business, part of H&M group, is launching live-stream shopping later this autumn. Viewers will be able to interact with the person streaming, as well as other customers as they shop, and purchase the products seen in the stream.
Monki has also launched a new digital community, called Monkisphere, where customers can chat, and rate and review the latest styles.
Both initiatives will be available via Monki’s own website.
“Monki has a long history of co-creating with its community, and with these new initiatives we’re taking co-creation one step further,” said Eleonore Nygards, editor-in-chief at Monki.
