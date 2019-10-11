Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Monki trials social shopping

11 October 2019By

Full screenMonki

Young fashion retailer Monki has launched two new social shopping initiatives.

The Scandinavian business, part of H&M group, is launching live-stream shopping later this autumn. Viewers will be able to interact with the person streaming, as well as other customers as they shop, and purchase the products seen in the stream.

Monki has also launched a new digital community, called Monkisphere, where customers can chat, and rate and review the latest styles.

Both initiatives will be available via Monki’s own website.

“Monki has a long history of co-creating with its community, and with these new initiatives we’re taking co-creation one step further,” said Eleonore Nygards, editor-in-chief at Monki.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.