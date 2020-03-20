The retailer has written to suppliers to inform them it is extending its standard payment terms from 90 days to 120 days for goods received into their warehouse “with immediate effect on all due invoices”.

Monsoon Accessorize is expected to start closing stores temporarily from today, Drapers understands.

In an email to suppliers, seen by Drapers, the retailer said: ”Global retail is facing unprecedented times with the coronavirus outbreak. We have already experienced a dramatic reduction in customer demand as well as significant store closures. At this critical time, we need your support as we weather this storm together. Our current priority is to protect the long-term future of Monsoon Accessorize for the benefit of our employees, suppliers and customers.

”In our 45-year history, we have never not paid suppliers. We are a business with no debt and have been investing in our future with a successful new store design in Accessorize, and a new web platform for Monsoon and Accessorize. We look forward to reaping the rewards of these investments with you once this crisis is over. To get through this we require your support to ensure that we can manage cashflow during this time [of] store closures.”

The retailer also referenced previous discussions with suppliers “to discuss stock re-phasing and cancellations”. It is not currently known what form these emergency stock measures are taking.

Monsoon Accessorize has declined to comment.