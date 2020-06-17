Monsoon Accessorize hires property adviser

Monsoon Accessorize has appointed Harper Dennis Hobbs to assist in landlord negotiations on the reopening of more than 100 UK stores.
The high street retailer has hired the retail property advisors after being bought in a pre-pack administration deal by owner Peter Simon, Drapers’ sister title, Property Week, has reported.
Simon rescued Monsoon Accessorize earlier this month via new holding company Adena Brands. The deal aims to save both brands and up to 2,300 jobs. It involved a cash injection of up to £15m by Simon, on top of the £12m he invested in the business following its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in July last year.
Monsoon Accessorize currently has 230 stores and hopes to save around 100.
The retailer has been contacted for comment.
