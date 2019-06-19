Monsoon CVA to offer landlords profit-share

Monsoon is reportedly to offer landlords a share of future profits if they approve the retailer’s company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals, which are expected to be released later today.
The struggling retailer will offer landlords up to £10m annually if it beats financial forecasts.
Drapers understands landlords were seeking a 30% equity stake in Monsoon during CVA negotiations with owner Peter Simon.
Last week Arcadia’s CVA, which offered 20% equity to landlords, was approved. However, Simon has reportedly rejected the equity stake proposal.
A source close to the situation said: “There have been phone calls to certain landlords with the offer of profit-shares. Based on the fact that they saw such a struggle with Arcadia’s CVA, I don’t think that any CVA is going to get voted through by landlords without a similar offer. The floodgates have opened based upon the Arcadia decision.”
Monsoon declined to comment.
