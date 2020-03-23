Monsoon Accessorize has told landlords it will not pay rent across its portfolio for the next three months as it closes all stores temporarily as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to landlords, the retailer said: “As soon as the situation returns to relative normality, we will return to paying rent and at that time will provide proposals to make up the rent shortfall.”

The closures come ahead of an expected announcement from the prime minister tonight that reportedly could require all shops – except supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies – to close.

Drapers revealed last week that Monsoon Accessorize was among retailers to extended their supplier payment terms in a bid to safeguard their businesses against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The retailer has extended its supplier payment terms from 90 days to 120 days for goods received into its warehouse “with immediate effect on all due invoices”.

Monsoon Accessorize declined to comment.