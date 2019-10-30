Monsoon makes sustainability vow

Monsoon has pledged that more than 50% of its spring 20 clothing range will be sustainable, to coincide with the launch of its sustainability report.

Launching in February, Monson said its spring collection will showcase “significant” sustainability improvements and that more than half of the clothing will be made from responsibly sourced materials.

This will see it up the amount of organic cotton used from 30% to 70%, and viscose from 60% to 65%, meanwhile, 70% of its jerseys will also be sustainable.

As well as this, Monsoon is launching a 90% sustainable beachwear collection for spring 20, and 65% of its children’s beach products will be sustainable.

Looking ahead, the company has committed to making all of its clothing ranges “more than 90% sustainable by 2023”.

Caroline Jackson, head of design, said: “Ethical production has always been at the heart of Monsoon and as we move forward, we want the sustainability of our products to become an integral part of our brand DNA.

“We are currently driving an internal revolution to implement impactful changes. By 2023, we want to become the figurehead for sustainability within the UK high street and we are very much looking forward to achieving that goal.”