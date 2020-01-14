Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Moody's downgrades Marks & Spencer's outlook

14 January 2020By

Full screenM&s moorgate 3

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has downgraded Marks & Spencer’s outlook after the retailer underperformed in the 13 weeks to 28 December.

Moody’s has revised its outlook for M&S’s from stable to negative. It also affirmed the retailer’s Baa3 unsecured ratings and its long-term (P)Baa3 senior unsecured MTN Program rating. 

M&S reported a 3.7% year on year dip in UK clothing and home sales for the 13 weeks to 28 December, blaming “underperformance” in menswear and gifting. 

David Beadle, Moody’s senior credit officer and lead analyst for M&S, said: “The negative outlook reflects the risk that the company’s profitability may continue to decline, notwithstanding the strategic efforts to reposition the business for sustainable growth. The latest results highlight the challenges in clothing and home even though it is positive to note signs of progress in food, cost control, and the decision last year to reduce dividends.”

Although highlighting “signs of progress” from the retailers’ food business, Moody’s found the “size of challenges to turn around the negative trajectory in clothing and home” remain significant. 

M&S CEO, Steve Rowe, blamed ”unprecedented discounting” for poor sales over the Christmas period. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Aquascutum spring 17

    Moody's downgrades Shandong Ruyi

    13 December 2019

    Credit ratings agency Moody’s has downgraded Chinese owner of Aquascutum and Gieves & Hawkes because of the “limited progress on its refinancing plans”. 

  • christmas oxford street

    Christmas sales slumped after shoppers 'pull forward' purchases

    13 January 2020Beth Gault

    Consumers “pulled forward” Christmas gift purchases to take advantage of Black Friday discounting, analysts have told Drapers, as multiple retailers report a slump in festive sales.

  • marks and spencer christmas

    M&S Christmas sales slump

    9 January 2020

    UK clothing and home sales at Marks & Spencer dipped by 3.7% year on year to £1bn in the 13 weeks to 28 December, as a result of an “underperformance” in menswear and gifting. 

  • Shop direct

    Shop Direct's credit rating under review by Moody's

    25 October 2019

    Credit ratings agency Moody’s has placed Shop Direct’s credit rating under review after its losses grew by 645% in the 52 weeks to 30 June as a result of a £241m provision for customer redress payments for historical shopping insurance sales.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.