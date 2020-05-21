Moose Knuckles hires new CFO

International luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has appointed Rob Zeidel as its joint chief financial officer and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

He joins from Canadian department store company Holt Renfrew, where he was chief operating officer from January 2017 until 2020.

Before that, he was CFO of fast-fashion company Joe Fresh.

Noah Stern and Ayal Twik, co-CEOs of Moose Knuckles International, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Rob join the Moose Knuckles executive team. His undeniable expertise in the luxury fashion industry and in building world-class financial organizations will be a strong asset as we lead the brand into the future.”