More job cuts at Laura Ashley as future remains uncertain

Laura Ashley is making a further 56 redundancies as the future of its UK store estate hangs in the balance.

The redundancies are across its head office and back office functions.

Laura Ashley had already axed 268 roles in April, following its collapse into administration in March.

It currently has around 2,000 staff – 1,669 of whom are furloughed under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Joint administrators from PwC secured a sale of the Laura Ashley brand to Gordon Brothers in April, giving the right to use the Laura Ashley name.

However, the deal did not include any of its 147 stores, nor its manufacturing and logistics operations in the UK or Republic of Ireland. The administrators are still seeking a buyer for this part of the business.

Joint administrator and PwC partner Rob Lewis said: ”We still believe there is value in the group and we remain open to interest, however, should a going concern sale not be possible we may be required to initiate a controlled store closure programme.

“The company is continuing to trade to sell the stock on hand.”

Laura Ashley’s English stores started to reopen from Monday in line with government guidance. It is understood these stores will reopen for a period of time to clear stock or “because selected stores form part of a sale of the business”.

Its ecommerce site continues to trade.