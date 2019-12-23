Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

More than half of UK etailers in 'financial distress'

23 December 2019By

The number of UK etailers in financial distress has reportedly risen by 65% over the past three years to 9,000, insolvency firm Begbies Traynor has found. 

“Looking to 2020, it seems as if the accelerating numbers of online retailers in distress will continue,” Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, told The Times. 

“The competition online is ferocious but the rewards for those that succeed, such as Boohoo, are huge.”

Drapers has contacted Begbies Traynor for further information. 

You might also like...

