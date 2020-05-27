Morrisons to open clothing and home concept store

Supermarket Morrisons is set to open its first standalone clothing and homeware store to help drive the success of its own label Nutmeg.
The supermarket is currently recruiting for staff to work at the new concept store, which will be based in Bolsover, Derbyshire.
A spokeswoman for Morrisons told Retail Week that the store will offer own-brand clothing and homeware.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.