Morrisons to open clothing and home concept store

27 May 2020By

Supermarket Morrisons is set to open its first standalone clothing and homeware store to help drive the success of its own label Nutmeg.

The supermarket is currently recruiting for staff to work at the new concept store, which will be based in Bolsover, Derbyshire.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons told Retail Week that the store will offer own-brand clothing and homeware.

