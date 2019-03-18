Moss Bros appoints new chairman

Porter, who has led Joules since 2010, has also joined the board of Moss Bros as a non-executive director.

colin porter Colin Porter

Hewitt said: “As well as his proven multichannel experience, Colin brings broad strategic, international, retailing skills, within a private and listed board environment. I am sure that he will bring strong leadership to our board and all of the skills required for the next stage in our development.”

Prior to joining Joules, Porter held senior roles at Arcadia, Laura Ashley, House of Fraser and outerwear specialist Crombie.

Hewitt remains the chairman of White Stuff, as well as Visa Europe and The Restaurant Group.

Read our profile of Hewitt here