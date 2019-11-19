Moss Bros poaches Ted Baker finance chief

He will take over the role in February from Tony Bennett, who has decided to stand down from the Moss Bros board due to personal reasons.

Before joining Ted Baker, Adams was the CEO of home shopping retailer Ideal Shopping. His career has also included stints as the finance director of Argos and Homebase.

Brian Brick, Moss Bros CEO, said: “We have recently implemented a clear and comprehensive strategy with clarity, unity and focus in place across the business. Bill will join us at a time where we can leverage the Moss Bros brand further into new channels. I believe Bill’s experience will enable him to make an immediate contribution to our future.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tony on behalf of all at Moss Bros for his considerable contribution and support he has given, and wish him well for his future endeavours.”