Moss Bros sales and profits fall

21 September 2018 8:56 am
21 September 2018 7:00 am
21 September 2018 6:34 am
20 September 2018 3:43 pm
A strong turnout of international buyers at the 86th edition of Milan footwear trade show Micam has cemented its place as the must-attend shoe exhibition in Europe, as UK brands took the opportunity to meet continental buyers before Brexit.
20 September 2018 10:56 am
19 September 2018 9:20 am
18 September 2018 2:20 pm
18 September 2018 12:01 pm
As Universal Works embarks on its fourth UK store, founder David Keyte is quietly confident that more and more people are gradually discovering its understated approach to contemporary menswear
20 September 2018 4:19 pm
20 September 2018 9:28 am
19 September 2018 8:41 am
17 September 2018 10:21 pm
Drapers speaks to Urban Outfitters’ design director about her passion for the brand and why vintage is part of the DNA of the typically eclectic and experimental Urban Outfitters shopper
19 September 2018 8:22 am
18 September 2018 2:14 pm
17 September 2018 3:37 pm
17 September 2018 3:21 pm
As his eponymous brand celebrates its 35th anniversary, and brings new attention to the European market, Drapers sat down with Kenneth Cole on his busy stand at Micam.
20 September 2018 11:58 am
20 September 2018 10:43 am
20 September 2018 8:54 am
21 September 2018
By Jill Geoghegan
Moss Bros has revealed a drop in revenue and profits for its first half, which it has blamed on the extended period of hot weather and “the distraction” of England’s success at the World Cup.
