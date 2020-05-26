Moss Bros suitor abandons bid to exit deal

Brigadier Acquisition has scrapped its attempt to abandon its £22m takeover of Moss Bros, Sky News has reported.

The decision came just three days after the vehicle, set up by the owner of Crew Clothing, said it would call for an appeal against the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers’ decision that Brigadier could not retract its bid. The Panel is an independent body that regulates takeovers in the UK.

Brigadier lodged a submission with the Panel last month to retract its offer made in March, citing the material adverse change condition on account of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Moss Bros.

However, the Panel ruled last week that the change in conditions does not warrant the retraction of the offer.

Brigadier had requested a review of the Panel Executive’s ruling, but has withdrawn its request and is now expected to complete the £22m sale.

Peel Hunt was lead adviser to Moss Bros on the acquisition and throughout the Panel review.